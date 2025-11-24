Reviewing North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Materials and North American Palladium”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Quantum Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

