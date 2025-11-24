Reviewing Heidmar Maritime (HMR) and The Competition

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “TRANS – SHIP” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Heidmar Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Heidmar Maritime alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heidmar Maritime $28.95 million $1.91 million 115.00 Heidmar Maritime Competitors $2.85 billion $482.35 million -1.54

Heidmar Maritime’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Heidmar Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A Heidmar Maritime Competitors 20.71% 8.24% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heidmar Maritime and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00 Heidmar Maritime Competitors 642 1903 2120 102 2.35

Heidmar Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. As a group, “TRANS – SHIP” companies have a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heidmar Maritime peers beat Heidmar Maritime on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Heidmar Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidmar Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidmar Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.