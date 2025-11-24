ResMed Inc. $RMD Position Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $504,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,110 shares in the company, valued at $16,663,025.50. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,501. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 2.8%

ResMed stock opened at $250.67 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

