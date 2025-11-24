Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2025 – Douglas Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – Douglas Dynamics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Douglas Dynamics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Douglas Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Douglas Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Douglas Dynamics was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/8/2025 – Douglas Dynamics had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Douglas Dynamics had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.05%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

