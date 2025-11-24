ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $14,810.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAKGet Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $14,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,315. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE TRAK opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.39. ReposiTrak Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 30.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 7.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ReposiTrak by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on ReposiTrak

About ReposiTrak

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK)

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.