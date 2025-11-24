Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in GoDaddy stock on October 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $126.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 59,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 805,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,033,000 after buying an additional 408,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $66,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

GoDaddy Company Profile



GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

