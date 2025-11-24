Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $126.92 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at $58,599,763.65. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 625.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GoDaddy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 99.7% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

