Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stryker stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $368.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $7,281,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,047,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

