Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MongoDB stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $321.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $385.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 181.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,586,000 after buying an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 11.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in MongoDB by 875.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,055,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,245,572.32. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 124,492 shares of company stock valued at $39,833,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

