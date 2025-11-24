Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Workday Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.14 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.02.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $9,087,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $44,038,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

