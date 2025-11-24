Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Credo Technology Group stock on October 30th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,402,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,916. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.24 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $15,558,556.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,389,299.60. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,998,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,689,624.78. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

