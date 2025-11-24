Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

