Rep. David Taylor Buys Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $258.72 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.21.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,538.37. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $222.80.

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

