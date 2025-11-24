Rep. Brandon Gill Purchases Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Representative Brandon Gill (R-Texas) recently bought shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock on October 29th.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 167,270,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,394,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 210.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative Gill

Brandon Gill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 26th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gill (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 26th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Brandon Gill grew up outside of Abilene, Texas. Gill earned undergraduate degrees in economics and history from Dartmouth College. His career experience includes working as an investment banker and as an analyst at a hedge fund before launching his own news outlet and becoming a film producer.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.