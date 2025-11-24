Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,986 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,794,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.19.

Regions Financial Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

