Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $152.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

