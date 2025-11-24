Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Acquired by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up 3.3% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Range Resources by 196.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm had revenue of $655.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

