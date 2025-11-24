Qvr LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

Qvr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. GE Aerospace makes up about 0.0% of Qvr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $287.29 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $303.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.94.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

