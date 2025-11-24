Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $60,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $191.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average of $178.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $42,705.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,951.21. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,745.50. This represents a 51.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,684. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

