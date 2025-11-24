Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $150,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Qualys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 68.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 23,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Qualys by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $68,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,238. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $418,718.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,340.74. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,319,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $143.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $159.73.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

