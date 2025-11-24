QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

