Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,059,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 854,924 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $85,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,717,000 after acquiring an additional 722,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after purchasing an additional 673,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $159.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

