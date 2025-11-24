Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,440 Shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JMID

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JMID opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $30.63.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0287 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth through investments in mid-cap US stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. JMID was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

