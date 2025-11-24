Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF $MGNR

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 160,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period.

Get American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF alerts:

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MGNR stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $280.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.89.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.