Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $662.28 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $695.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $672.31 and a 200-day moving average of $639.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

