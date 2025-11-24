Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 1.2% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $30.52 on Monday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.