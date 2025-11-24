Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 637,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

