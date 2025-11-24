Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77,185 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 220,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.1107 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.