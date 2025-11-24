Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,881 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF $DEXC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

