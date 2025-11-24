Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 977.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Qfin were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qfin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in Qfin by 22.6% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,295,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,890,000 after buying an additional 606,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Qfin by 20.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,901,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,309,000 after buying an additional 500,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qfin by 32.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,603,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after buying an additional 395,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Qfin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,336,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,946,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qfin alerts:

Qfin Stock Down 0.4%

QFIN opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.16). Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $731.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QFIN

Qfin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.