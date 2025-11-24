Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 8.8%
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments.
