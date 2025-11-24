Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 112.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,989,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,377,000 after acquiring an additional 595,307 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:PSTG opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,391.78. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.