Prudential PLC Takes Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.7%

WDC stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $178.45.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock worth $4,130,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

