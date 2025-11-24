Prudential PLC Sells 701 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG opened at $427.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $456.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

