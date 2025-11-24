Prudential PLC Sells 6,762 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $47.97 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

