Prudential PLC Sells 257 Shares of Heico Corporation $HEI

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 145.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price objective on Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Heico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.62.

Insider Activity at Heico

In other Heico news, Director Julie Neitzel bought 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,896.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,785.56. This trade represents a 51.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 over the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $303.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.25 and its 200-day moving average is $311.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $338.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heico

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.