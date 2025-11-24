Prudential PLC Raises Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5%

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $129.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

