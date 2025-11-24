Prudential PLC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $331.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.22 and its 200 day moving average is $315.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $230.05 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

