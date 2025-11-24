Prudential PLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,519,000 after buying an additional 65,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,693,000 after buying an additional 295,496 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,896,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,667 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $196.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.90. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

