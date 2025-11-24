Prudential PLC Has $690,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $191.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.95. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

