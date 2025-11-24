Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Prudential PLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after buying an additional 301,129 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,878,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $276.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $496.90.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,932.56. The trade was a 5.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $350.10.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

