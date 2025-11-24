Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Loews Corporation $L

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Loews by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Loews by 31.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $106.32 on Monday. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

