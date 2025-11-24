Prudential PLC Buys 6,453 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,418,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,381,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,589,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after acquiring an additional 992,303 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

