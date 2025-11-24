Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,308,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,875,000 after buying an additional 582,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,040,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,027,000 after purchasing an additional 233,252 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,960,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,689,000 after purchasing an additional 169,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,927,000 after buying an additional 2,194,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,834,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,247,000 after buying an additional 240,329 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ZION opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

