Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth $72,108,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,385,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,850,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,038,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,239,000 after purchasing an additional 858,522 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIRK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $62.66.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

