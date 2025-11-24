Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 34,000 Cambria Global Value ETF $GVAL

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 690,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF Trading Up 44.7%

GVAL stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.76. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Cambria Global Value ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2056 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

