Prudential PLC Acquires 588 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $440.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $288.63 and a one year high of $526.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.48 and its 200-day moving average is $435.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

