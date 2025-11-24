Prudential PLC Acquires 3,557 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 103,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 88,551 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,815 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 177.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $102.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.