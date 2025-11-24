Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,316 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $113,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Financial LLP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

