Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,452,295 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,295 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Altria Group worth $105,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,717,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,923 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $126,471,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

